5 Tricks To Get A Killer Workout On A Rowing Machine

The machine is only going to be beneficial if you row correctly. Think and move in this manner when rowing: legs-core-arms on the drive, and arms-core-legs on the recovery.

The main misconception I see in gyms is that people think you need to row fast in order to get a workout. Rowing is so much more about power than speed; I work a lot on ratio with my clients (one count for the drive, two counts for the recovery). Take your time on the recovery to set up for a stronger, more efficient next stroke.