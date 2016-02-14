Teaching Kids To Share Is Tricky. Here's How I Did It

It seems like a collective parental mission to perfect our children's ability to share from a very young age, as though their future as a conscientious, functioning member of society depends on it. It's a noble goal — but I also think it's worth examining if we're going about it in the most suitable way.

First, we should probably take a step back and acknowledge that sharing in itself is kind of a weird thing. I mean, if I was in a park playing with my ball and someone walked over and took it away from me, I'd think that was odd. And to then be told by someone else that I had to give it up because it's "time to share" probably wouldn't improve the situation.

And yet this is often exactly the kind of "sharing" that our children experience. It's no wonder they sometimes push back against the idea!

Second, it's really important to keep in mind the developmental state of the people we're talking to. These little beings are exploring their newfound realization of individuality, with the possibility of possession that comes with it. And their underdeveloped sense of time outside the present moment means that they want what they want Right. Now.

On top of all of this, they're still in the early stages of learning impulse control (something that many of us still struggle with as adults).

Finally, consider that the idea of sharing is very conceptual. It doesn't mean much to a toddler outside of the meaning he derives from you when he does, or doesn't, execute it well. In other words: praise him for sharing, and your child will share for the sake of your praise. Scold her for not sharing and she'll share simply to avoid your disapproval.

Sharing for the sake of sharing is lost in those scenarios. It's a shame, because sharing provides a perfect opportunity to expose our children to ideals of empathy and altruism. And isn't that what we're really after with the extreme focus on sharing in the first place?

So, the question remains, given all of this, how do we as parents approach sharing in a more suitable way? Here are three little tricks I've learned that have done wonders for my son's willingness to share: