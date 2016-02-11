The Herbs I Use To Manage Insomnia & Anxiety (After 12 Years On A Prescription Cocktail)

My grandparents took custody of me when I was 7 years old, and I was sent to talk therapy. By the age of 13, I was used to it. I'd been going for half my life. Even so, I didn't recognize that something was different the summer before high school started, when I went to see a new doctor. I later learned this person was a child psychiatrist.

I sat across from my new doctor for five minutes, answering five or ten questions.

Did I see or hear things that weren’t there? No.

Was I often troubled or worried? Yes.

Did I experience mood swings? Sometimes.

Did I purposely avoid situations or activities in which I might experience a panicked feeling? Um... yeah? Who wants a panicked feeling?

Did I have trouble sleeping? Oh, yes. Forever. Since I can remember, actually.

Did I distrust other people, including my peers? Um, most of the time. Yes. Didn’t I mention that I had practically raised myself?

The doctor told me, sternly, that I was bipolar.

I was shocked. My grandparents, who knew the psychiatrist was evaluating me for some potential diagnosis, were just as stunned.

I mean, sure, at 13 I was pretty hormonal. I definitely had mood swings. I had been through some traumatic family situations. I was definitely boy (and girl) crazy, a little precocious and pretty broody. I had my goth and punk phases.

But I wasn’t a bad kid. And in my opinion, I wasn't exhibiting any true bipolar behavior. I didn't drink or do drugs. I never had a suicidal or harmful thought. I wasn't rebelling.

My doctor told me that, luckily, he had a remedy for my condition. It was called Lithium, and I’d have to take it for the rest of my life.

He sent me home with an adult dosage.

By my 18th birthday, I was on three more drugs. At 21, I was on six. By the time I was 24, I was on a dozen medications (sometimes more) for everything from ADD to fibromyalgia, anxiety disorder, pain, arthritis, and even traumatic life events. Fear required drugs. Work required drugs. School required drugs. Relationships required drugs.