10 Reasons I Recommend People Go Paleo

So, you want to do everything you can to support your body to live a long, healthy, and abundant life? I reckon there’s no better time than now to check out the Paleo way of life.

At its core, living the Paleo way is as simple as embracing real foods and eliminating those that may cause inflammation in our bodies.

It’s about looking at our human dietary requirements from an evolutionary perspective and the experiences of our Paleolithic ancestors, then mixing it with modern nutritional research.

For me personally, cutting out gluten, legumes, toxic oils (such as seed and vegetable oils), and refined sugar has been an absolute game changer.