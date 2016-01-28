mindbodygreen

A 4-Exercise HIIT Workout You Can Do In 5 Minutes

Nora Tobin
NASM-certified Personal Trainer By Nora Tobin
NASM-certified Personal Trainer
Nora Tobin is a NASM-certified personal trainer living in Santa Barbara, California. She created the Fulfillment in 3 program and is a health and wellness partner to Marriott International Luxury Brands

Photo by Nora Tobin

A great way to get in shape is with high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This effective training not only boosts endorphins but builds lean muscles too. High-intensity interval training is a combination of fast bursts of exercises with rest periods.

The rest allows the body to maintain the muscle, while the short, intense bursts sheds fat. The intervals raise metabolic burn and keep metabolism high for 24 hours post workout. This means your workout will continue to shape your body well after you finish the last rep. You can perform intervals with body weight exercises or on a treadmill, elliptical, or jump rope.

For this workout, you'll perform each exercise as fast as possible for 45 seconds, resting for one minute in between. Repeat for as many rounds as you can handle. I recommend following this HIIT workout with a few yoga poses, holding for 10 deep breaths.

Photo by Nora Tobin

1. Squats

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Deeply bend knees, shift hips back, and lower down until thighs are parallel to the ground. Keep chest up and shoulder blades drawn together.

Explosively press through feet to come back up to standing. Immediately lower back down into a squat. Maintain knees behind toes and hips back.

Perform as many reps as possible for 45 seconds.

Article continues below

2. Push-Ups

Place hands wider than shoulder-width apart, elbows directly out from shoulders. Extend legs straight back and strongly engage core. Bend elbows and lower down until chest touches the ground (or comes close).

Press through the hands to come back up to starting position. Make sure hips do not collapse and legs are engaged the entire time. Perform as many reps as possible for 45 seconds.

3. Side Kicks

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Deeply bend both knees and shift hips back into a squat. Come back to standing and kick right leg straight out to the side. Engage obliques (side of your waist) to help lift leg even higher. Come back to center and repeat the squat. Return to standing and kick toward left leg straight out to the side. Perform as many reps as possible in 45 seconds.

Article continues below

4. Shuffle

Set any type of marker about 15 years apart. Start in front of one marker with knees bent, hips back, and chest up. Shuffle as fast as possible to the other side and touch the other marker. Quickly switch direction and shuffle as fast as possible to the other marker.

Continue to switch sides, moving back and forth as fast as possible for 45 seconds.

