A 4-Exercise HIIT Workout You Can Do In 5 Minutes

A great way to get in shape is with high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This effective training not only boosts endorphins but builds lean muscles too. High-intensity interval training is a combination of fast bursts of exercises with rest periods.

The rest allows the body to maintain the muscle, while the short, intense bursts sheds fat. The intervals raise metabolic burn and keep metabolism high for 24 hours post workout. This means your workout will continue to shape your body well after you finish the last rep. You can perform intervals with body weight exercises or on a treadmill, elliptical, or jump rope.

For this workout, you'll perform each exercise as fast as possible for 45 seconds, resting for one minute in between. Repeat for as many rounds as you can handle. I recommend following this HIIT workout with a few yoga poses, holding for 10 deep breaths.