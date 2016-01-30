9 Gorgeous Women (Ages 61 To 94) Who Prove Beauty Is Ageless

The body positivity movement isn’t just about plus-size models killing it on the catwalk. Though we're all for showing curvier shapes, we've also been happy to see the fashion world finally start to embrace body diversity in all its various definitions — from all-natural hair on the Victoria's Secret runway to models with physical disabilities in photo shoots to strong, athletic frames deemed sexy in Sports Illustrated.

But among all these refreshing new takes on body ideals, there's one trend that seems to really stand out in particular: big brands celebrating beauty at every age.

Yes, fashion and beauty companies seem to finally be getting on board with the idea that women can be radiant post-25. In fact, well beyond middle age: Just look at Joan Didion's incredibly chic Céline ad at age 80 or Iris Apfel's popular fashion ads into her 90s for proof.

So to celebrate the pro-aging movement, we decided to take a look at nine stunning women whose roles in recent campaigns prove that beauty is truly timeless: