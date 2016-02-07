5 Things We Think Are Healthy, But Aren't

It’s that time of year again, when you might be kicking yourself because you’ve fallen off the resolution bandwagon. It's the time of year when you are bombarded by even more messages, tips, and tricks telling you to do this and not that if you want to be healthy, lose weight, and be awesome (for the record, you're already awesome!).

In light of all this, I'd like to try to help clear through some of this clutter and break down several things we typically “think” are healthy but actually aren't: