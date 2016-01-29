Happy Birthday, Oprah! 20 Of Her Best Quotes To Inspire You Today

Sixty-two years ago today, Oprah Gail Winfrey was born. Actress, TV host, producer, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Oprah is one of the most influential women of all time, and she's inspired millions of people around the world with her messages of hope.

Oprah was born into poverty and experienced recurring sexual abuse by older male relatives throughout her childhood. Despite her troubled adolescence, she was determined to succeed. Academically gifted with a knack for public speaking, she went on to receive a college scholarship and earn a degree in speech and performing arts, thus launching her career in television.

Oprah Winfrey is a fighter with accomplishments that span far and wide, and her work continues to touch lives every day. Here are 20 inspirational quotes from this amazing woman, who has proven that anything is possible.

***

“I don't believe in failure. It is not failure if you enjoyed the process.”

“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.”

“Challenges are gifts that force us to search for a new center of gravity. Don't fight them. Just find a different way to stand.”