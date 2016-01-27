Super Easy Gluten-Free Ramen (It's Vegetarian, Too)

There’s nothing like a piping hot bowl of ramen on a dark, wintery night. But what’s even more satisfying is when you don’t have to leave home to get it!

This recipe will show you how to create a healthy, gluten-free, vegetarian ramen that will seriously knock your socks off. It can be prepared at home in just 30 minutes.

It packs a ton of nutrients and immune-boosting ingredients to help you stay healthy during these winter months. If you don’t have some of the vegetables, just use whatever you have on hand. Cauliflower, zucchini, carrot, cabbage, eggplant — anything goes!

But don’t take our word for it. You must make this for yourself. Let’s get to it!