The Carbon38 Founders On Conquering Community And The Future Of Athleisure

mbg: What's the best business advice you've ever received?

KWJ: “Perception is reality.” Hands-down has shaped the company we have today.

CG: "What would you do if you weren’t afraid?” — Sheryl Sandberg

Worst advice?

KWJ: “Get a real job.”

CG: In general, I hate when people tell me something is really difficult and say it in a tone that scares me and doesn’t give me the confidence to go ahead and do it.

Lesson that you have learned from starting a business?

KWJ: It can be the most thrilling and fulfilling thing; it can also drive you nuts, and every day you wake up simultaneously thinking “how could I be so lucky?” and “when is it going to fall apart?” Carbon38 is my great love affair.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to turn their passion into a career?

KWJ: Know you’ll work harder than you ever imagined. If that doesn’t scare you, then go do it.

CG: Don’t be too timid and know you will make mistakes. Don’t take too long to think about anything.

What do you love about being an entrepreneur?

KWJ: The people I employ. Nothing can be more fulfilling than walking into an office of individuals who have caught fire to your idea and built something great.

CG: The constant strategy and energy. Also, not knowing what the next day will be like.

Anything that you would change?

KWJ: Someone once told me “There are no such things as happy endings, but there are successful finishes you could have never imagined.” Nothing has gone according to plan, but along the way I have learned to chill out (to an extent) and treat this company like the organic, living beast that it is.

CG: The roller-coaster ride. There are so many ups and downs but that’s part of the game. I wish there was more balance.

Speaking of balance ... how do you maintain it?

KWJ: I am not so great at the balance thing…

CG: I don’t have much balance. I try to stay on a schedule. I work out almost every day at the same time and eat the same foods during the week.

What's your breakfast?

CG: Hard-boiled eggs, Cholula hot sauce and Sir Kensington mustard.

KWJ: Two soft-boiled eggs, green tea, a probiotic shot, and an apple cider vinegar/oregano oil concoction that is potent! You don’t want to get near me for a good 20 minutes after I consume it — I smell like an Italian grandmother.

Any tips for starting a business with a friend?

KWJ: I think the biggest lesson we had to learn starting out was that we’d accomplish very little playing “adult soccer,” or chasing the same ball around all day. As soon we divided responsibilities clearly, we not only became more efficient, we also set a precedent for independence, accountability, and efficiency as we grew our team.

CG: Your friendship is now a business relationship — it won’t be all laughs and giggles. Try to divide and conquer and not tag-team the entire time. It’s so much work and you have to execute separately.

Tips for building a community?

KWJ: Listen to your customers. If they feel heard and taken care of they will be loyal forever.

CG: Engage with your influencers. Even if they have small followings or no followings at all, word-of-mouth builds brands and businesses.

What's next for Carbon38 in 2016?

KWJ: We are working on an unconventional offline strategy that I’m really excited about. Stay tuned for more details.

What does mindbodygreen mean to you?

KWJ: My daily dose of health for all facets of my life.

CG: The most up-to-date information on what’s going on in health and wellness. I also consider mbg my personal doctor. I learn so much about how I should be nourishing my body.