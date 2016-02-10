The Only 10 Things Standing Between You & The Life Of Your Dreams

Recently, I realized that fear was just an illusion I used to keep myself from pain, and it was something I could control from within. I stopped blaming it on the outside world and started working to change my perceptions by studying the complexities of the subconscious brain.

I learned that most of the thoughts we have on a daily basis come from this subconscious mind. It's basically a tape recorder loaded with behaviors and beliefs that we formed during childhood. Just like those old VHS tapes, the mind can only be changed if it's taped over with new, positive material.

Here are 10 steps to help you erase your fears and shift into a miracle mindset: