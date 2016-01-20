5 Essential Yoga Poses To Help Winter Athletes Recover

This is a rejuvenating stretch that strengthens the wrists, arms, and shoulders. If you let your ankles drop toward the floor, it also stretches the hamstrings and calf muscles.

Come onto the floor on your hands and knees. Stretch your arms and relax the upper back between the shoulder blades. Keeping your knees bent, exhale and raise your knees and lift your hips high. Your aim here is to have your arms and back form one straight line. If you have the flexibility in your hamstring muscles, straighten your legs and let your heels drop down toward the floor while maintaining the length in your spine. If you notice your spine start to curve as you straighten your legs, bend your knees enough so that you can keep the spine straight. Let your head hang down and your neck relax. As with the other poses, notice your breath. See if you can make your inhalation and exhalation the same length as you hold the pose for five deep breaths.

Do these five poses before you work out to prepare your muscles for the challenges of the day. After your workout, repeat them in the opposite order and end with a few minutes of relaxation lying on your back. Notice for both scenarios you want to go gently, looking to relax and ease into the stretches rather than going as far as you can; this will help minimize your soreness and leave your ready for more skiing!

Cover photo courtesy of iStock

