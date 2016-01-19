3 Reasons Why Everyone Should Try A Ballet Workout

Don’t let the stylistic differences between ballet and boot camp fool you. Ballet’s emphasis on “placement” (form) means the technique actually gets more intense over time.

The first class may leave you wondering whether you worked enough, while the third class will have your core, calves, and inner thighs feeling the burn! Unlike many other forms of exercise that become less of a workout over time, the more familiar and correct you become in your ballet technique, the more results you get!

Although at the outset it may seem that you sweat more by doing crunches and jumping jacks, ballet’s total-body engagement ultimately develops a more athletic, functional, and refined body. Ballet dancers are among the strongest and most versatile athletes in the world. This is because ballet is about much more than strength. It’s about control. Even NFL players do ballet to help elevate their game!

If you want long, lean, strong, and flexible muscles, not to mention beautiful balance, control, and posture, then ballet is the workout for you. And as if a graceful body were not enough incentive, doing ballet will protect your body from injury and enhance all your other activities—even burpees!

So go ahead and get your pliés on! Ballet is the ultimate old-school (as in Louis XIV) workout for building the most elegant physique possible. And unlike hundreds of years ago when only privileged royals got to experience ballet, this practice is more accessible than ever to help you raise the barre on your fitness routine.

