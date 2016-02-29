mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Motivation

20 Sports Bras So Good We Can Hardly Keep Our Shirts On

Gabrielle Frank
Written by Gabrielle Frank

Photo by Stocksy

While athleisure is most certainly a thing and we have more leggings options than ever before, until now, sports bras just weren't getting the same love. Not anymore. The latest styles are finally speaking to a wide range of body types and activities—and they look so good you might be tempted to flash more than just the accidental strap.

When You Stay On The Mat

Photo by Athleta

Good for: A-C cups

Wear it during: Barre, yoga, Pilates

Comments: This is a great low-impact bra for lower-intensity workouts — it has a low-cut neckline, and fits more like a tank top.

Athleta Barre Up Bralette Super Impose, $54

Article continues below

If You Sweat Your Sweat

Photo by Bandier

Good for: A-C cups

Wear it during: Cardio, medium-impact workouts

Comments: Mesh panels let your chest breath and the zip-up back (with a drawcord) provides easy removal.

Bandier Dee Bar Pacific Crop Bra, $65

For The Days You HIIT It Hard

Photo by Sweaty Betty London

Good for: A-C cups

Wear it during: High-impact workouts

Comments: It's a compression bra you can count on, but you might want to size up for this bra, as it runs a bit small.

Sweaty Betty, Resistance Workout Bra, $55

Article continues below

When You Go From The Mat To The Office

Photo by New Balance

Good for: A-B cups

Wear it during: Low-impact workouts

Comments: The fabric is double-knitted for comfort and a seamless look.

New Balance, Strappy Seamless Bra, $43.99

For Elliptical-Only Days

Photo by Target

Good for: A-C cup

Wear it during: Yoga, Pilates, cardio

Comments: This is a medium-impact bra, so it's better for days when you won't be working to your max.

C9 Champion Power Core Compression Racerback Sports Bra, $16.99

Article continues below

If You Can't Take Another Dig

Photo by Nike

Good for: A-C cups

Wear it during: Yoga, Pilates, cardio

Comments: The elastic band won't dig into your body or leave marks on your skin.

Nike Pro Hyper Classic Padded, $60

To Appease Your Inner Green Goddess

Photo by Adidas

Good for: A-D cups

Wear it during: Hikes, cardio, medium-impact workouts

Comments: This cool graphic sports bra is part of the Adidas sustainable product program and uses recycled polyester.

Adidas Techfit Printed Bra, $30

Article continues below

For Women United Against "Uniboobs"

Photo by Under Armour

Good for: B-C cups

Wear it during: Yoga, barre, HIIT, boot camp

Comments: A supportive bra with a flattering silhouette — that doesn't make your boobs look weird.

Under Armour Mid-Impact Support, $29.99

Full Coverage That Actually Means Full Coverage

Photo by Fabletics

Good for: B-DD cups

Wear it during: High-impact workouts

Comments: The front comes up high and has a back-hook closure for added support.

Fabletics, Sylvia Bra, $49.95

Article continues below

A Bra All Yogis Can Agree On

Photo by Handful

Good for: A-D cups

Wear it during: Yoga or Pilates

Comments: It keeps you covered with removable pads and a moisture-wicking lining.

Handful Bra, $50

For Workouts That Include 50 Jump Squats

Photo by Lululemon

Good for: B-D cups

Wear it during: Cardio, TRX, HIIT, anything high-impact

Comments: The thick straps that hold everything in place, lay flat against your back, move with you, and don't leave tight marks.

Lululemon All Sport Bra, $54

If You Log 100 Miles A Month

Photo by Sweaty Betty London

Good for: A-F cups

Wear it during: Cardio or high-impact workouts

Comments: It doesn't show your nipples and doesn't flatten out your breasts.

Sweaty Betty Victory Run Bra, $70

The Anti-Bounce Bra You Can Wear To Trampoline Class

Photo by Nike

Good for: A-DD cups

Wear it during: High-impact workouts

Comments: The cups are compression-molded to add definition, support, and control bounce.

Nike Pro Rival Heather, $70

If You Judge A Bra By The Straps

Photo by Athleta

Good for: C-DD cups

Wear it during: High-impact workouts

Comments: The thick adjustable straps in a racerback provide extra support for bigger chested women who love high-intensity workouts.

Athleta Stripe Juno, $65

When You Want Your Bra To Be A Top

Photo by Manduka

Good for: A-C cups

Wear it during: Hot yoga, pilates, and barre

Comments: This bra features a high-neck mesh layer in the front that provides coverage, while also giving you extra air.

Manduka Elemental Halter Bra, $58

For When You Want SERIOUS Support

Photo by Lululemon

Good for: C-E cups (which includes DD)

Wear it during: Running, HIIT, or other high-impact workouts

Comments: The hook-and-eye closure plus thick straps (that you can change to racerback style) makes this a winner for your bounciest workouts.

Lululemon Ta Ta Tamer III, $58

If Chafing Is Your Main Concern

Photo by Lucy

Good for: A-C cups

Wear it during: Running, HIIT, strength training

Comments: Comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric that offers medium support and maximum coverage.

Lucy Workout Bra, $45

For Totally Comfortable Low-Maintenance Support

Photo by Under Armour

Good for: A-C cups

Wear it during: Running, high-impact workouts

Comments: The fabric is soft, tight, and supportive, but not in a can't-get-it-over-your-head way.

Under Armour® Mid, $24.99

The After-Class-Date Bra

Photo by Express

Good for: A-C cups

Wear it during: Yoga, Pilates, barre

Comments: The strappy back makes this your go-to bra for a post-yoga juice dates

Express Core Strappy Sports Bra, $39.90

If You'd Really Rather Do Naked Yoga

Photo by Nordstrom

Good for: A-B cups

Wear it during: Yoga, Pilates, barre

Comments: The cutout provides lots of breathing room, and the thin straps are easy on the shoulders and won't leave indents on your skin.

Zella Sundown T-Back Sports Bra, $48

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gabrielle Frank
Gabrielle Frank

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23316/20-sports-bras-so-good-we-can-hardly-keep-our-shirts-on.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!