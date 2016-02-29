20 Sports Bras So Good We Can Hardly Keep Our Shirts On
While athleisure is most certainly a thing and we have more leggings options than ever before, until now, sports bras just weren't getting the same love. Not anymore. The latest styles are finally speaking to a wide range of body types and activities—and they look so good you might be tempted to flash more than just the accidental strap.
When You Stay On The Mat
Good for: A-C cups
Wear it during: Barre, yoga, Pilates
Comments: This is a great low-impact bra for lower-intensity workouts — it has a low-cut neckline, and fits more like a tank top.
Athleta Barre Up Bralette Super Impose, $54
If You Sweat Your Sweat
Good for: A-C cups
Wear it during: Cardio, medium-impact workouts
Comments: Mesh panels let your chest breath and the zip-up back (with a drawcord) provides easy removal.
Bandier Dee Bar Pacific Crop Bra, $65
For The Days You HIIT It Hard
Good for: A-C cups
Wear it during: High-impact workouts
Comments: It's a compression bra you can count on, but you might want to size up for this bra, as it runs a bit small.
Sweaty Betty, Resistance Workout Bra, $55
When You Go From The Mat To The Office
Good for: A-B cups
Wear it during: Low-impact workouts
Comments: The fabric is double-knitted for comfort and a seamless look.
New Balance, Strappy Seamless Bra, $43.99
For Elliptical-Only Days
Good for: A-C cup
Wear it during: Yoga, Pilates, cardio
Comments: This is a medium-impact bra, so it's better for days when you won't be working to your max.
C9 Champion Power Core Compression Racerback Sports Bra, $16.99
If You Can't Take Another Dig
Good for: A-C cups
Wear it during: Yoga, Pilates, cardio
Comments: The elastic band won't dig into your body or leave marks on your skin.
Nike Pro Hyper Classic Padded, $60
To Appease Your Inner Green Goddess
Good for: A-D cups
Wear it during: Hikes, cardio, medium-impact workouts
Comments: This cool graphic sports bra is part of the Adidas sustainable product program and uses recycled polyester.
Adidas Techfit Printed Bra, $30
For Women United Against "Uniboobs"
Good for: B-C cups
Wear it during: Yoga, barre, HIIT, boot camp
Comments: A supportive bra with a flattering silhouette — that doesn't make your boobs look weird.
Under Armour Mid-Impact Support, $29.99
Full Coverage That Actually Means Full Coverage
Good for: B-DD cups
Wear it during: High-impact workouts
Comments: The front comes up high and has a back-hook closure for added support.
Fabletics, Sylvia Bra, $49.95
A Bra All Yogis Can Agree On
Good for: A-D cups
Wear it during: Yoga or Pilates
Comments: It keeps you covered with removable pads and a moisture-wicking lining.
Handful Bra, $50
For Workouts That Include 50 Jump Squats
Good for: B-D cups
Wear it during: Cardio, TRX, HIIT, anything high-impact
Comments: The thick straps that hold everything in place, lay flat against your back, move with you, and don't leave tight marks.
Lululemon All Sport Bra, $54
If You Log 100 Miles A Month
Good for: A-F cups
Wear it during: Cardio or high-impact workouts
Comments: It doesn't show your nipples and doesn't flatten out your breasts.
Sweaty Betty Victory Run Bra, $70
The Anti-Bounce Bra You Can Wear To Trampoline Class
Good for: A-DD cups
Wear it during: High-impact workouts
Comments: The cups are compression-molded to add definition, support, and control bounce.
Nike Pro Rival Heather, $70
If You Judge A Bra By The Straps
Good for: C-DD cups
Wear it during: High-impact workouts
Comments: The thick adjustable straps in a racerback provide extra support for bigger chested women who love high-intensity workouts.
Athleta Stripe Juno, $65
When You Want Your Bra To Be A Top
Good for: A-C cups
Wear it during: Hot yoga, pilates, and barre
Comments: This bra features a high-neck mesh layer in the front that provides coverage, while also giving you extra air.
Manduka Elemental Halter Bra, $58
For When You Want SERIOUS Support
Good for: C-E cups (which includes DD)
Wear it during: Running, HIIT, or other high-impact workouts
Comments: The hook-and-eye closure plus thick straps (that you can change to racerback style) makes this a winner for your bounciest workouts.
Lululemon Ta Ta Tamer III, $58
If Chafing Is Your Main Concern
Good for: A-C cups
Wear it during: Running, HIIT, strength training
Comments: Comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric that offers medium support and maximum coverage.
Lucy Workout Bra, $45
For Totally Comfortable Low-Maintenance Support
Good for: A-C cups
Wear it during: Running, high-impact workouts
Comments: The fabric is soft, tight, and supportive, but not in a can't-get-it-over-your-head way.
Under Armour® Mid, $24.99
The After-Class-Date Bra
Good for: A-C cups
Wear it during: Yoga, Pilates, barre
Comments: The strappy back makes this your go-to bra for a post-yoga juice dates
Express Core Strappy Sports Bra, $39.90
If You'd Really Rather Do Naked Yoga
Good for: A-B cups
Wear it during: Yoga, Pilates, barre
Comments: The cutout provides lots of breathing room, and the thin straps are easy on the shoulders and won't leave indents on your skin.
Zella Sundown T-Back Sports Bra, $48
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.