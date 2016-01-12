mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

Why You Should Eat Tomatoes (Even If Gisele & Tom Don't)

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Board Certified Functional Nutritionist By Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Board Certified Functional Nutritionist
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and founder of Food Coach NYC.

Photo by Shutterstock

We’re inquisitive people and we like to know what others are eating, particularly if they’re beautiful and athletic. That's why it wasn’t too surprising to see almost every media outlet (mindbodygreen too!) pick up on what Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen eat.

What was surprising was the misguided nutrition information. Alan Campbell (their chef) stated that Tom doesn’t eat tomatoes (and other nightshades) because they are inflammatory. Nightshades include tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, and eggplant. He also stated that he only cooks with coconut oil, leaving people wondering what about olive oil?

Today, I'd like to debunk some of the myths of the Brady-Bündchen diet:

1. Nightshades are not inflammatory.

In fact, they contain many anti-inflammatory properties. Tomatoes, for instance, contain lycopene, quercetin, and beta carotene, all very well researched anti-inflammatory phytonutrients.

Nightshades only become inflammatory when YOU can’t digest a compound in them. This means your body is not responding well to the nightshades, not that the nightshades are inflammatory. Anytime you can’t digest something, it will cause inflammation in the body. If you can’t digest kale, it’s going to be an inflammatory food for you, but that doesn’t mean that everyone should avoid kale.

Article continues below

2. Nightshades contain solanine, which people can be sensitive to.

Solanine seems to be the chemical that people who don’t respond well to nightshades often react to. Because group cleanse programs don’t know your specific sensitivities, they often recommend taking nightshades out, just in case you feel better, which you might.

But there’s a downside to this: over-restriction. Recently, I had a 19-year-old woman come to see me. She was only drinking green juices because she was too scared to eat anything else: no to nightshades because they were inflammatory; no to grains because they were too; add to that legumes, dairy, eggs, red meat, and chicken. And fish was laden with mercury.

She was confused and didn’t know what to eat, so she didn’t. So let me clarify this: Plant-based foods are not inflammatory, but they may become inflammatory if YOU can’t digest them. And if that’s the case, fix your gut microbiome.

3. Tomatoes can be part of a healthy diet. Here's why.

Let’s get back to the benefit of tomatoes. Below are four very recent studies on tomatoes' anti-inflammatory benefits:

  • A 2013 study at Tehran University showed that tomato juice reduced systemic inflammation in overweight and obese females. The researchers concluded the study by saying "increasing intake of tomatoes may provide a useful approach for reducing the risk of inflammatory diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which are associated with obesity.
  • A 2015 study reported in the journal Inflammation showed that (α)-tomatine (the solanine in tomatoes) had potent anti-inflammatory properties. It showed that it significantly suppressed inflammatory cytokines. The researchers concluded that, "α-tomatine may be a valuable therapeutic agent in the treatment of inflammation-related diseases.”
  • In another study from 2015, researchers found that tomato juice reduced inflammation, weight, cholesterol, and waist circumference in healthy females.
  • Tomato paste has also been found to protect against UVA/UVB damage. In this highly published study (I wrote about this for mbg back in 2013), researchers concluded that tomato paste provided protection against acute and potentially longer-term aspects of photo damage. Photo damage is another term for inflammation.

Looking at the literature, tomatoes are anti-inflammatory and may help you with inflammatory diseases, weight loss, and sun protection.

The caveat being that if you feel better not eating tomatoes, then they are probably inflammatory for you so please continue to avoid them.

Regarding the olive oil debate, please refer to mindbodygreen writer Chris Kresser’s review. He concludes that olive oil is only damaged after cooking with it for 24 hours. Bottom line, cook with olive oil and eat tomatoes. Lovers of Italian food can rejoice!

For more nutrition advice from me, check out my mindbodygreen course, How To Ditch Sugar.

Related Reads:

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and founder of Food Coach NYC....
Read More
More from the author:
Break Free From Your Sugar Addiction To Feel More Vibrant & Clear-Headed
Check out How To Ditch Sugar
Feel lighter and better in your own body as triple-board certified nutritionist Dana James helps you ditch sugar for good.
View the class
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23306/why-you-should-eat-tomatoes-even-if-gisele-tom-dont.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!