Why You Should Eat Tomatoes (Even If Gisele & Tom Don't)

We’re inquisitive people and we like to know what others are eating, particularly if they’re beautiful and athletic. That's why it wasn’t too surprising to see almost every media outlet (mindbodygreen too!) pick up on what Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen eat.

What was surprising was the misguided nutrition information. Alan Campbell (their chef) stated that Tom doesn’t eat tomatoes (and other nightshades) because they are inflammatory. Nightshades include tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, and eggplant. He also stated that he only cooks with coconut oil, leaving people wondering what about olive oil?

Today, I'd like to debunk some of the myths of the Brady-Bündchen diet: