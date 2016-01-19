mindbodygreen

A DIY Apple Cider Vinegar Toner That's Easy On Your Wallet (And Tough On Acne)

Sophie Uliano
Written by Sophie Uliano

I love to visit my farmer’s market right now because the stalls are overflowing with juicy, organic apples. I think I’d go as far as to say that a really crispy Fuji apple is my favorite fruit — not just because it’s delicious, but because it has so many health and beauty benefits.

Compared to those eating less than an apple a day, those eating just one or more had less risk of oral, larynx, breast, colon, kidney and ovarian cancer. (Keep in mind that to get these extraordinary health benefits, you need to eat the peel — this is where all these anti-cancer nutrients, vitamins and minerals, live.)

Yes, eating apples will benefit your health in the long run, but what about the effect they can have on your skin? How can we maximize the benefits of apples in our skin care regimen?

The answer is simple: a DIY apple cider vinegar toner.

Not only is ACV a truly restorative tonic, it also acts as a skin-tightening astringent and anti-bacterial, giving your blemishes a run for their money. And it wins bonus points for being incredibly wallet-friendly.

DIY Acne-Fighting Apple Cider Vinegar Toner

What you'll need:

  • 1/2 cup organic apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup distilled water
  • 1 tablespoon aloe vera juice
  • 5 drops tea tree pure essential oil

Preparation:

Mix the ingredients together and pour into an opaque glass bottle. Store for up to three months in the fridge. Shake well before each use.

To use, saturate a cotton pad with the toner and gently swipe it over your clean, makeup-free face and neck, paying particular attention to your T-zone. Let it dry for a few seconds, then layer the rest of your skin care routine on top.

New York Times best-selling author Sophie Uliano is a leading expert in the field of natural health and beauty, who takes a down-to-earth approach to beauty focusing on what's truly...

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
