A DIY Apple Cider Vinegar Toner That's Easy On Your Wallet (And Tough On Acne)

I love to visit my farmer’s market right now because the stalls are overflowing with juicy, organic apples. I think I’d go as far as to say that a really crispy Fuji apple is my favorite fruit — not just because it’s delicious, but because it has so many health and beauty benefits.

Compared to those eating less than an apple a day, those eating just one or more had less risk of oral, larynx, breast, colon, kidney and ovarian cancer. (Keep in mind that to get these extraordinary health benefits, you need to eat the peel — this is where all these anti-cancer nutrients, vitamins and minerals, live.)

Yes, eating apples will benefit your health in the long run, but what about the effect they can have on your skin? How can we maximize the benefits of apples in our skin care regimen?

The answer is simple: a DIY apple cider vinegar toner.

Not only is ACV a truly restorative tonic, it also acts as a skin-tightening astringent and anti-bacterial, giving your blemishes a run for their money. And it wins bonus points for being incredibly wallet-friendly.