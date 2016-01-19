8 Common Myths About Low-Impact Living (And What To Do Instead)
Pretty much everything we do has some sort of impact on the environment — more often than not, a negative one. We should all strive to make our routines a bit greener, but it can be hard to decide the most significant, responsible way to do so. This infographic dispels eight pervasive green myths and lists some actions that would prove more effective. Implementing just one or two of them into your day-to-day life really could help you lower your environmental footprint and save some serious cash.
Infographic courtesy of Homeselfe.com
