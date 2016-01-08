What It's REALLY Like To Be A Female Marine

The Marines are such a large part of what shaped me into who I am, and I am so proud of my time in the service. In my mind, I never differentiated between being a Marine and being a female Marine.

Don’t get me wrong, the preconceived notions of what a woman could do in the military were very visible, but I didn’t see myself that way, and anyone who worked with me knew that I fought tooth and nail to be seen as a Marine.

I was given a job and worked my backside off to do it right, do it every day, and loved every minute of it. Well, almost every minute of it. Any service member understands that there is most definitely some bullsh*t that comes along with the job.

Here's a glimpse into what my job was like: