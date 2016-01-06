Why I Invited The Toughest Guy I've Ever Met To Move In With My Family (And What I Learned)

I immediately Googled him to learn more. His backstory was amazing. An accomplished Navy SEAL who lost 100 pounds in 60 days and taught himself how to swim before going to BUD's (SEAL "tryouts"). He became an elite ultra marathoner completing multiple 100-mile runs/events and he broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most pull-ups in a day. He did 4030 in 17 hours.

I had to meet him.

I decided to cold-call him and after a short chat I flew out to meet him. It was during this face-to-face meeting that I realized parts of my life would be better if I had some of what "SEAL" had, I just wasn't sure what that was. I asked him if he would move in with my family and me for a month. He agreed. Three days later he was at our breakfast table.

Seals nomadic lifestyle and unorthodox training methods clashing with my Upper West Side lifestyle was exactly what I needed.

When SEAL first moved into my house I could do 22 push-ups. When he left I was doing 1,000 a day. But where I saw the most gains was not at the gym, but rather at the office and in my personal life.

Although I added more to my plate when SEAL moved in, I became way more efficient with my time. I prepared differently. I became better. Here are four things I learned from living with a SEAL: