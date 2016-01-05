Make 2016 The Year You Honor Your Intuition. Here's How

I felt a tornado of fury funnel up inside me. I looked around for something to break — a plate or a vase maybe. But just as I was spinning in circles, finding nothing, I heard a voice. A gentle, loving whisper said, “Darling, they’re about to break you. You have to quit your job.”

The moments that followed bathed me in what I can only describe as a flood of unconditional love — a waterfall of grace filling my body and mind with hope and peace. I felt my whole nervous system relax. My mind became silent until I was no longer Lissa. I was a separate consciousness watching Lissa with unbridled love, compassion, and tenderness.

In that moment, the very idea that life could be painful felt almost absurd. I felt weightless, at home in the vast expanse of emptiness that felt strangely full. The idea of suicide suddenly felt ludicrous.

It was that intuitive voice that helped me gather the courage to find and fulfill my true calling. Along my hero's journey, I learned how to trust my inner voice that spoke the truth before my mind could quite grasp it.

I’ve come to think of intuition as the disguise the spirit world lovingly uses to speak to the human world in a way that protects us and makes our lives easier. So how do you tap into this voice? Here are a few tips: