Here Are The 10 Types Of Meditators: Which One Are You?

As a meditation teacher, I’ve often marveled at how varied people’s meditation experiences are. For instance, there is the “The Strategic Meditator.” She is someone who enjoys meditating daily without fail, no matter what else is happening in her life. This type of meditator usually reaps the benefits of the practice quickly and lavishly. But there are other types as well. These are not “good” or “bad” types, just personal observations of how some people approach or experience meditation. Here are other types of meditators I've met along the way.