What Two Registered Dietitians Eat In A Regular Day

Leah: I usually eat breakfast at around 9:30, an hour or so after I wake up. Recently I’ve been all about this pumpkin overnight oats recipe we concocted.

It’s essentially a mixture of pumpkin puree, banana, oats, chia seeds, Greek yogurt, and spices. It’s a great combination of fiber and protein, which helps keep me full and satiated.

This recipe is particularly convenient because it requires preparation the night before, meaning breakfast is a no-brainer, especially when you’re running out the door.

Molly: Since mornings tend to be hectic, I love making a green smoothie that I can take with me. I use 1 cup of unsweetened vanilla almond milk, ½ a frozen banana, 1 to 2 handfuls of baby spinach, 1 teaspoon of chia seeds, and 1 tablespoon of peanut butter.

It may sound odd to combine spinach with peanut butter, but it’s absolutely delicious! This smoothie retains the fiber from the greens (unlike juices, which extract fiber) and provides protein and healthy fats from both the nut butter and chia seeds.