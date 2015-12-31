The 5 Biggest Reasons You Should Eat Grass-Fed Meat (If You Aren’t Already)

The consensus is that organic vegetables and fruits are better for you than non-organic foods because their pesticides and chemicals make you weak. The same could be said of meat — sort of. Consumers have become aware that meat raised without antibiotics or hormones is better for you.

That’s true, but did you know there’s a way to eat meat that’s a cut above?

Organic grass-fed meat. Nothing is more bulletproof than grass-fed meat.

Grass-fed looks similar to grain-fed meat, tastes (somewhat) similar, and smells the same, but it’s simply the most nutritious meat you can buy. It’s lower in toxins and packed with more powerful antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fats and is hands-down better for the environment than grain-fed meat.

Here are just a few good reasons to eat grass-fed meat: