How Cannabis Could Improve Your Sex Life, According To Science
Doctors and sex therapists agree, weed could be the key to unlocking a more satisfying sex life.
A recent article on Mic highlights the science-backed ways in which cannabis can make sex better for both men and women.
The benefits include boosting libido, strengthening orgasms, being more present, and curbing the stress and anxiety that could be a root cause of erectile dysfunction.
"Sometimes when couples smoke marijuana, they take more time to have a fuller sensual experience and slow down, which would allow more time for vasocongestion (blood flow to genitals) and myotonia (muscular tension)," sex therapist Ian Kerner previously told Mic. He said weed can cause couples to feel "relaxed, comfortable and sexy, [which may] lead to a higher quality of orgasm."
While marijuana affects everyone differently depending on your body's physiological makeup, some sex therapists encourage people to experiment with the drug and see what works best for them.
(h/t Mic)
