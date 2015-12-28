6 Ways I Created A Stress-Free Morning Routine As A Mom

Mornings are always a hectic time. But when my almost-3-year-old daughter started preschool, I discovered a whole new world of a.m. stress.

Getting a kid out the door on a deadline, while also making sure I was presentable and ready for work, was an adventure in frustration. In fact, I discovered that she wasn’t the only one capable of a meltdown — I was, too! My meltdowns don’t involve crying or rolling on the floor, but they do involve sighing, yelling, and the occasional carry-screaming-child-to-the-car moment.

The good news is that over a year of trial and error, I learned how to avoid the "Mommy Meltdown." Here are the ways I created a stress-free morning with my now 4-year-old: