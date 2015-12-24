10 Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Calcium + What To Do About It

Calcium is important not only for bone and dental health, but it also has an impact on blood pressure, heart health, body weight, and prostate cancer prevention.

The way calcium works in our bodies is that we have calcium circulating in our blood as well as stored in our bones. Blood calcium is very tightly self-regulated, but if calcium is low in the blood either due to low calcium in your diet or a deficiency caused by another illness, calcium is released from the bones. That’s why the majority of symptoms of calcium deficiency are related to soft or brittle bones (e.g., osteoporosis, poor dental health).

The signs of insufficient calcium aren’t typically apparent in immediate symptoms, but rather they present as some of the longer-term problems.