Skipping breakfast, a popular form of intermittent fasting, is a practice that I believe most people can benefit greatly from. In my experience, breakfast is the most important meal of the day … not to mess up. I have discovered that what I eat (or don’t eat) in the mornings has an enormous impact on how I think and feel for the rest of the day.

When I suggest skipping breakfast to some people, I am usually met with the same three reasons this could be a bad idea:

Reason #1: “You would starve!” Not true. There will be a period of about a week when you might feel hunger pangs shortly after waking up, but there is a way to curb that. Adding coconut oil or heavy cream to your morning coffee or tea is a great way to ease your appetite while still training your body to burn fat for energy.

After your body has adapted, it will now have the ability to burn its own body fat for energy more efficiently, and you will be amazed at the level of control you will have over your appetite.

Reason #2: “You'll miss out on micronutrients.” Not necessarily. You can still consume whatever foods you would usually eat in the morning, just later on in the day. I usually eat a big lunch and a big dinner, which makes up for any micronutrients or calories I may have missed out on for breakfast.

Reason #3: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” This statement really depends on context. In my opinion, there are only three reasons you should be eating breakfast: You have a very physically demanding job, you have issues with low blood sugar, or you’re a growing child. If you don’t fall into those categories, then I believe you would experience far more benefits from skipping breakfast.

So, now that I have those out of the way, let’s get into why I choose to skip breakfast every day: