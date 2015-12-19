13 Little Habits For Sustainable Weight Loss In 2016

Around this time of year, many of us set our big health resolutions, expecting a completely transformed life come January 1. But then stress hits, our motivation fails, and our good intentions fall prey to old habits.

So how can you avoid this in 2016?

Goals are like going on vacation: You know where you want to go, but you don’t really know the details of what will happen while you are there. And yet at the end of the vacation, it's all the little events of being there that add up to making the whole experience.

Life is the same way. Instead of focusing so much on your health goal, focus on the process of getting healthy in 2016 and what you need to get there. That's what actually leads to sustainable weight loss and overall health.

That's why I teach my health coaching clients to incorporate these 13 small habits into their daily lives for real results. Try them out yourself in 2016: