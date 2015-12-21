I Was On 116 Diets. Here's How I Finally Lost 60 Pounds Without Trying

Weight loss isn’t really about weight loss. If it was as simple as calories in, calories out, the majority of us wouldn’t struggle with dieting.

Innately, we all know what’s healthy and what’s not. We know vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are chock full of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. And we also know that ice cream, donuts, and cookies are filled with empty calories and processed ingredients.

Yet, despite the fact that we know so much about nutrition, we relentlessly struggle with our weight and end up frantically battling the same 10, 15, 20 pounds our whole lives.

I studied holistic nutrition in graduate school, read countless books on health, and could recite the ingredients in half the foods at the store, yet I was sitting on my couch every night battling the urge to dive into a gallon of ice cream.