mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food
|
Personal Story

What I Eat In A Day: Former Today Show Correspondent Jenna Wolfe Tells All

Jenna Wolfe
Written by Jenna Wolfe

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

You may know me from the Today show, where I worked for the past nine years as a lifestyle and fitness correspondent. I'm also a personal trainer, mom of two young children, and partner to a network correspondent. I juggle a million side projects, and our household is busy, but we manage to stay healthy.

Let me be totally honest with you: I hate cooking. I’m terrible in the kitchen. As a result, I don’t really live to eat. Rather I eat to live. I eat whatever I can prepare/gather/throw together in my kitchen, on a shoot, at the gym, or on the go, as quickly and as healthily as possible. Vegetables are always easy. A chicken burger (already prepared) is pretty doable. Eggs, tuna, nut butters — all easy.

Here's a look at my diet on a typical busy day!

5 a.m.: Coffee

Photo by Jenna Wolfe

I make the first cup at home — an almond milk latte. It’s a little protein and a lot of pick-me-up. I sit in front of the computer while the rest of the house sleeps and I take 30 minutes to myself. I read the papers, return emails, schedule the day, and get dressed for the gym. The babies wake up at 5:30 a.m.

Article continues below

7:30 a.m.: Pre-Workout Snack

Photo by Jenna Wolfe

My pre-workout snack is almond butter on a slice of apple. I just need some protein and carbs to pump me up before a workout. It’s more than enough fuel for me.

9:30 a.m.: Post-Workout Snack

Photo by Jenna Wolfe

This is my post-workout snack. Just powder, ice, water, blueberries, and sometimes a little peanut butter. I drink it slowly after my shower and it both refuels me and fills me up.

Article continues below

12:30 p.m.: Lunch

Photo by Jenna Wolfe

I like to eat as many vegetables as possible with each meal. This day, I had a chicken burger, yellow pepper, grapefruit, avocado, and broccoli. It fills me up and keeps me satisfied into the afternoon.

They’re also super easy to prepare. I steam the broccoli and cut up the pepper/grapefruit/avocado and throw it on a plate. If it’s too bland, I’ll sometimes throw a tablespoon of carrot hummus on top for taste. I’ll often follow this up with an apple.

3:30 p.m.: Afternoon Snack

Photo by Jenna Wolfe

I’ll eat a protein bar in the afternoon with another cup of coffee from my favorite little café (if I’m home). I’ll also get in my daily fruit allotment here — an orange or a cup of berries with some yogurt.

Article continues below

6:30 p.m.: Dinner

Photo by Jenna Wolfe

I went out to dinner on this particular night and had the cioppino, one of my favorite dishes. This one had tilefish, shrimp, and clams in a paprika broth. The broth fills you up and the seafood is great substance and fantastic protein. Healthy and satisfying. That, along with a side salad and a cappuccino for dessert, and I was set.

Jenna Wolfe is the author of the new book Thinner In 30, from Grand Central Life & Style.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jenna Wolfe
Jenna Wolfe
Jenna Wolfe most recently served as the Today Show lifestyle and fitness correspondent. She spent 12 years as a sportscaster before joining the Today Show in 2007. A self-proclaimed...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22940/what-i-eat-in-a-day-former-today-show-correspondent-jenna-wolfe-tells-all.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!