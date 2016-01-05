What I Eat In A Day: Former Today Show Correspondent Jenna Wolfe Tells All

You may know me from the Today show, where I worked for the past nine years as a lifestyle and fitness correspondent. I'm also a personal trainer, mom of two young children, and partner to a network correspondent. I juggle a million side projects, and our household is busy, but we manage to stay healthy.

Let me be totally honest with you: I hate cooking. I’m terrible in the kitchen. As a result, I don’t really live to eat. Rather I eat to live. I eat whatever I can prepare/gather/throw together in my kitchen, on a shoot, at the gym, or on the go, as quickly and as healthily as possible. Vegetables are always easy. A chicken burger (already prepared) is pretty doable. Eggs, tuna, nut butters — all easy.

Here's a look at my diet on a typical busy day!