mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends
|
Personal Story

What I Learned After 30 Days Of Plant-Based Eating (It's NOT What You Think)

Kezia Hall
Written by Kezia Hall

Two years ago, I was eating a lot of meat. I was following the GAPS healing protocol by Dr. Natasha McBride, which required eating lots of natural fats and organic proteins to help heal my chronic diarrhea, depression, and general digestive pain.

Sure it was organic, local meat, but it was more meat than I had ever eaten previously — in my chickpea and pasta-loving life. I found that this way of eating had helped with my chronic bowel and digestive issues, but after two years of following this grain, gluten, and sugar-free way of eating I felt like it was time for a change.

I kept on reading all these amazing transformation stories about people who switched to a plant-based diet and saw fabulous results like increased energy, better digestion, and healthy glowing skin.

So, as a health-coach who loves food, I naturally wanted to try this different way of eating. Plus, I was still struggling with some mild joint stiffness, low energy, and a weird but harmless rash on my tummy that had mystified my doctors for the last 10 years.

I visited a vegan, macrobiotic nutritional therapist, and received an eating plan and supplement advice. I cut out all red meat, bone broth, and kept all animal protein to a minimum (less that 10 percent a day, but often not at all).

In a typical day I ate brown rice porridge with coconut milk and cinnamon for breakfast with some ginger and carrot juice. For lunch, I ate rice cakes or gluten-free oatcakes with avocado, hummus, and olive oil. I snacked on dehydrated nuts or green smoothies.

Dinner was normally some sort of lentil curry or vegetable stir fry with tempeh, cayenne, and ginger. Then maybe some raw dark chocolate in the evening with tea. I did not go hungry!

I was hoping for new sources of energy, happy joints, and that plant-based glow I had read about in recipe books and blogs. Yet, after my first plant-based week, I got thrush (an infection in the mouth caused by yeast) for the first time in 10 years and my joints felt worse.

I know that sometimes you get worse before you get better, due to the shifts in your gut microbiome, so I persevered. But by week five, my joints were worse, my old stomach pains and cramps were back, and my energy levels were the same, if not worse.

So I ate a burger and felt a lot better.

While I was munching on my homemade burger, I had a revelation: I needed to give myself permission to be me and eat organic meat when I felt like it.

Despite the fact that I didn't get the results I was looking for, I loved my month of being plant-based as it taught me these five important things:

1. My body is unique.

It's OK if I thrive off eating some meat. I realized I needed to give myself permission to be a meat eater and give my body what it needs.

Article continues below

2. Don't compare your diet, cravings or way of eating to anyone else.

Because so many other people transformed their bodies by eating plant-based diets, I was convinced the same thing would happen to me. It didn't.

3. I need animal protein.

In my health coaching practice, I have found that vegetarian or vegan clients really struggle to heal from digestive issues as quickly as those who eat fish or meat. This could be because foods like bone-broth, gelatin and fish/meats contain high amounts of things like l'glutamine, an amino acid that has been shown to help gut integrity and health.

Article continues below

4. The healthiest thing we can do is to listen to our bodies.

We don't need to give ourselves a dietary label. If people insist on a label for how I eat, then they can refer to me as paleo-vegan, taking the best of both and celebrating the common thread of eating whole, real food.

5. Eating plants is always good idea.

Whether you are hardcore paleo or raw vegan, we can all agree that eating more vegetables is one of the best things we can do for our health. You don’t need a label to do this, just grab some spinach, kale, and broccoli, and off you go!

Photo courtesy of the author

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Kezia Hall
Kezia Hall
Kezia Hall is a holistic health coach and runs Super Naturally Healthy. Through healing her own body, she now loves to help others do the same. She also LOVES cake…and has a slight...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22879/what-i-learned-after-30-days-of-plantbased-eating-its-not-what-you-think.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!