10 Songs To Give You More Confidence Right Now

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
Physician and New York Times bestselling author By Lissa Rankin, M.D.
Physician and New York Times bestselling author
Lissa Rankin, M.D., is the New York Times bestselling author of "Mind Over Medicine," "The Fear Cure," and "The Anatomy of a Calling." She is a physician, speaker, founder of the Whole Health Medicine Institute, and mystic. Lissa has starred in two National Public Television specials and also leads workshops, both online and at retreat centers like Esalen and Kripalu.

When you’re on what scholar Joseph Campbell called a “hero’s journey” — a journey to discover your own unique spiritual mission — you’ll definitely need some tunes to keep you company. These songs will uplift, comfort, support, and inspire you along your path to finding and fulfilling your true purpose.

1. Young Artists for Haiti (K’Naan, Drake, Justin Bieber) — Wavin’ Flag

With lines like “Give me freedom, give me fire, give me reason, take me higher” and “I heard them say, love is the way, love is the answer, that's what they say,” how can a hero or heroine go wrong?

2. Sara Bareilles — Brave

When Bareilles challenges you to “Show me how big your brave is,” I just want to pull out some pompoms and start cheering.

3. Passenger — Scare Away the Dark

If the line “If we all light up we can scare away the dark” isn’t enough to get your heroic juices flowing, surely you’ll get hooked by “Well, we wish we were happier, thinner and fitter/We wish we weren't losers and liars and quitters/We want something more not just nasty and bitter/We want something real not just hashtags and Twitter.”

4. Avicii — Wake Me Up

Anyone on a hero’s journey can relate to this: “Feeling my way through the darkness/Guided by a beating heart/I can't tell where the journey will end/But I know where to start.” The challenge is this: Will you have the courage to chase adventure when you hear it calling? This tune will help.

5. Dave Carroll — Now

Some phases of the hero’s journey get pretty grim. When you’re in the midst of a dark moment, you’ll find comfort in the here and now. This song, written by the singer-songwriter of "United Breaks Guitars" fame, reminds us that, “When there’s no way out there’s still a way through.”

6. Mumford & Sons — Awake My Soul

This anthem chimes out, “In these bodies we will live/In these bodies we will die/Where you invest your love/You invest your life.” Where will you invest your life?

7. Alesso — Heroes

The challenge here is this: “Everyday people do everyday things/But I can't be one of them/I know you hear me now/We are a different kind/We can do anything.” Certainly, finding and fulfilling your calling doesn’t have to be grand — it can be just as heroic to quit your job as an activist and stay home with your sick grandmother. You just have to have the discernment to sense what is most aligned with your values and say YES when your moment of choice arrives.

8. Alicia Keys — Brand New Me

When her heart cries out, “It took a long, long road to get here/It took a brave, brave girl to try,” you can’t help but lift up your arms to the heavens, open your chest, throw back your head, and cry, “Hells yeah!”

9. Karen Drucker — Morning Prayer

This song is the perfect addition to any hero or heroine's morning routine. “I will surrender to my greatest highest good/I will release any fear that blocks my way/For every step I take is taken in pure faith/And I am stronger every moment every day.” Oh yeah, baby.

10. Michael Franti — 11:59

As we face a planet in crisis and a species at war with itself, we heroes and heroines are needed now more than ever. Let this be our peaceful battle cry: “It was eleven fifty-nine and fifty-nine clicks/Life's a cord plugged in, the whole world's sick/Got diseases excited, they crawled up inside us/Superstupiditis, philosophies that divide us/Keep us in fear from one another/So we can't recognize a brother from another mother/No way, we can't live this way/That's why so many people stand up and say/One love, one blood, one heart, one soul/One drum and only one rhythm/One tribe and all of us singing.” Amen, people.

Looking for more guidance on how to find and fulfill your calling on your hero's journey? Check out my latest book, The Anatomy of a Calling, available for preorder now.

