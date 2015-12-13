mindbodygreen

How I Found The Courage To Leave My Toxic Marriage

Julie Morey
Written by Julie Morey

The last four years of my marriage had been, to put it mildly, rocky. Alcohol had taken a firm hold on my husband and the disease was wreaking havoc on our marriage and on me. The amazing, loving man I had married who used to whip up dinner for me on nights I worked late had turned into a moody, hurtful person I didn't recognize — a man who told me, "I have to drink to deal with you."

Every day I walked on eggshells, fearful of triggering one of his angry outbursts. I'd insisted on marriage counseling and that had helped for a bit. We even tried a trial separation, but nothing had the power to break the hold alcohol had on him.

I was holding out the slim and desperate hope that our upcoming trip to Borneo would “fix” us. A week of diving, rafting, jungle treks, and other adventures was just what we needed.

At the time, I didn’t understand how warped my thinking was or how deep into codependency I had sunk. My world revolved around my husband and his issues. I couldn't see that by staying and molding my life and my behaviors to him, I was enabling him to continue drinking. A trip could never solve the real issues that were destroying us both. Unless he admitted he had a problem and sought help, we were doomed.

The night before our trip, my husband randomly drunkenly announced, “We’re not married anymore and I am not going.” There was no logic behind it, no warning. And no amount of begging could change his mind.

I wasn't sure I could take the trip by myself, but I thought, “I won’t let him ruin one more thing in my life.” In tears, I boarded the plane to Borneo. I was shaking at the thought of traveling alone. I'd always had my husband for support. I was frightened of navigating a foreign country and having no one but myself to rely on, but I was determined to go.

That trip changed everything.

As I navigated local transportation successfully, I rediscovered my resourceful side. I started to remember that I was brave and smart. When I needed directions, I found myself talking to strangers and remembered how much I loved meeting new people. In my hostel, I made friends and had long nights of great conversation, fresh seafood, and local beers. I remembered that I was social and loved interacting with others.

During my scuba dives I marveled at the wonders of the world as I dived deep below the ocean into a rainbow world of fish, opening up yet another piece of me that I had buried deep during my troubled marriage.

I came home and I asked for a divorce. In that week away, I found myself again, and the thought of returning to a marriage in which my husband made me feel small and emotionally unstable was unbearable. I could finally see that we were destroying each other and the only way to "save" both of us was to leave.

It was the hardest thing I ever did. My husband begged me to stay, but he wasn't willing to make the hard changes that would have been necessary. I could finally see that clearly.

Over the next six years, I traveled to over 30 new countries by myself. I backpacked though Southeast Asia and South America. I danced the night away at the full moon party in Thailand. I scootered through rice paddies at sunrise in Vietnam. I kissed waaaay too many boys with accents.

I lived.

For me, the journey from brokenness to wholeness was a lengthy roller coaster of a ride. I dealt with guilt, self-doubt, and frustration as I learned again to navigate the world alone. But along with that came the amazing high of discovering myself again and reclaiming me.

Eventually I came back to the states and started my own business — as a divorce coach. My journey had instilled in me a deep belief that no one should have to struggle as much as I did or feel alone as they navigate the murky waters of divorce. And I learned that my passion was to help other women.

I wanted to see them transform from the brokenness of divorce into the whole, healthy person they were meant to be — and to share that journey with them. I wanted to offer the wisdom and insight I had gained in the last six years, to be there for them every step of the way, and to ease the transition for them.

If you’re struggling with a divorce or breakup and don’t know the next step to rebuilding your life, reach out. Find a coach who wants to help you find yourself again. Talk to your friends. Don’t struggle with your demons alone. Find a warrior to stand beside you, so you can tag-team the ass-kicking you’re about to give all the things that have been holding you back.

