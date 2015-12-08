The F#*@ed Up Thing So Many Fitness Instructors Do

In our new Realtalk Fitness series, we're sharing the realities of the fitness world today. We know it takes a lot of effort to create a lasting career in the fitness industry, and we want to shed light on what it’s really like.

I was at one of my favorite fitness studios in New York City, getting my sweat on and loving every second of it... Until the instructor tried to motivate us with the following rant:

“Ladies! The harder you work the more likely you’ll be to get A RING on that FINGER! No man is gonna want a put a ring on it when you still have THAT BELLY!”

I considered shutting down my treadmill and walking out, mid-class. But I needed an endorphin kick, and I didn't trust that my protest would be received constructively.

I tried to use my disgust to fuel the next set of sprints but silently made a mental note not to give a sh*t about impressing the instructor when we moved to the floor next.