mindbodygreen

Close banner

The F#*@ed Up Thing So Many Fitness Instructors Do

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Psychotherapist By Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Psychotherapist
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in New York City. She received her bachelor of arts in psychology and family studies from the University of British Columbia and a masters of arts in counselling psychology from Simon Fraser University.
December 8, 2015

In our new Realtalk Fitness series, we're sharing the realities of the fitness world today. We know it takes a lot of effort to create a lasting career in the fitness industry, and we want to shed light on what it’s really like.

I was at one of my favorite fitness studios in New York City, getting my sweat on and loving every second of it... Until the instructor tried to motivate us with the following rant:

“Ladies! The harder you work the more likely you’ll be to get A RING on that FINGER! No man is gonna want a put a ring on it when you still have THAT BELLY!”

I considered shutting down my treadmill and walking out, mid-class. But I needed an endorphin kick, and I didn't trust that my protest would be received constructively.

I tried to use my disgust to fuel the next set of sprints but silently made a mental note not to give a sh*t about impressing the instructor when we moved to the floor next.

Many fitness classes I attend in New York City are peppered with instructors’ shaming comments about calorie-burning, getting rid of chicken arms, 'earning' brunch, and more.

This wasn’t the first (or 20th) time I’d heard something of this flavor in my favorite fitness classes. Granted, this time was more triggering for me than usual, given that it was a double-whammy of a woman’s self-worth tied up in her body and relationship status.

Sadly, though, the majority of classes I attend in New York City are peppered with instructors’ shaming comments about calorie-burning, getting rid of chicken arms, “earning” brunch, and more.

Here are a few more shaming comments that have made my jaw drop open mid-class:

  • "Ladies! Turn up your torque! The higher your torque, the more calories you burn! The more calories you burn, the more fat you lose! I know that's why you're here! It takes 3,500 calories to lose a pound." (For those of us who've struggled with eating disorders, this is incredibly triggering.)
  • "You want to look good in a bikini? Squat deeper! Squat away that cellulite! Nobody wants to see cottage cheese at the beach!"
  • "Lifting 5-pound weights isn't gonna get rid of them flabby chicken-wing arms!"

These messages perpetuate an objectifying, eating-disordered culture where we continue to base our unstable self-worth on appearance; where we feel inadequate as long as any part of us jiggles when we run; where we work out from a place of fear and shame rather than a place of experience and health.

Must we view exercise as merely a calorie-burning activity? Isn’t there more to a workout than trying in vain to achieve a body that will make someone (ick) want to marry us?

I attend at least a class a day, and I find the instructors incredibly creative, skilled, and dedicated. Yet one disempowering comment (usually directed at women) can really color an entire class for me.

I’d be lying if I said appearance isn’t part of what motivates me to sweat, but it’s alongside myriad other benefits. Mental clarity, emotional stability, energy, mindfulness, fun, empowerment, social connection, longevity — the list goes on. Why do we so rarely hear fitness instructors advocating less completely f#*@ed-up motivations behind movement?

Not every instructor’s “motivating” words have made my blood boil. A significant number of them have left me feeling inspired and empowered — not body-shamed or inadequate. Still, that shouldn’t be anomalous in an industry in which one hour of instruction costs almost as much as a monthly gym membership.

Classes are one of my favorite aspects of New York City. I attend at least a class a day, and I find the instructors incredibly creative, skilled, and dedicated. Yet one disempowering comment (usually directed at women) can really color an entire class for me.

To the instructors reading this, please know the power you hold. You have a captive audience — you speak to hundreds of people a day who look up to you and are inspired by you. Consider how the messages you spread in the studio affect not only your clients but the wellness culture in general. Let’s move together, out of love and inspiration, not out of shame.

Related reads:

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in New York City. She received...
Read More
More from the author:
Boost Confidence In Online Dating & Improve Your Dating Skills To Become Magnetic
Check out How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Travel down the dating journey towards true love with more confidence in this heart-opening class with Megan Bruneau, licensed therapist and relationships expert
View the class
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in...
Read More

More On This Topic

Routines

10 Amazing Things That Happen To Your Mind & Body When You Do Yoga Every Day

Samantha Lefave
10 Amazing Things That Happen To Your Mind & Body When You Do Yoga Every Day
Nature

8 Ways To Use Nature To Recharge & Disconnect — Even In The Dead Of Winter

Gale Straub
8 Ways To Use Nature To Recharge & Disconnect — Even In The Dead Of Winter
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22771/the-fed-up-thing-so-many-fitness-instructors-do.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!