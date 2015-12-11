Thinking Of Going Dairy-Free? Here Are My Go-To Alternatives

I've been dairy-free for eight years. Years ago, I started experiencing persistent “digestive discomfort” and exhaustion after every meal that would last for days.

After exploring numerous alternatives with GI specialists, nutritionists, and allergists, I found that by eliminating gluten and dairy (and strangely also onions and almonds), my symptoms improved dramatically, and I've never looked back!

Did you know that about 75 percent of the world’s population is lactose intolerant (including about 25 percent of Americans)? Whether it’s due to a preference or a diagnosed medical need, many people are thinking of cutting out dairy.

Dairy consumption can cause a range of symptoms including digestive discomfort, bloating, and an increase in mucus production (which is especially relevant during flu season!).

That’s not to say that everyone should cut out dairy. Dairy contains nutrients like protein, fat, and of course calcium, and the type of dairy as well as each person’s physiological constitution also makes a difference. Do what's right for your body and your lifestyle.

If you are avoiding dairy, here are some substitution options (and my personal favorites) for common dairy products: