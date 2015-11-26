4 Things People Who Love Themselves DON'T Do (And 7 Things They Always Do)

Thirty-one years ago, I discovered that learning to love myself was the secret to emotional healing, as well as to joy, inner fullness and fulfillment, and the ability to share love with others — as opposed to always trying to get love. I was stunned when spirit brought me this profound information, along with the pathway to get there, which has become to message of much of my work.

Now, many others are starting to discover the importance of self-love. We’re having something of a love (yourself) revolution.

Unfortunately, though, most people have no idea what that actually means. So, in this article, I aim to shed some clarity on what it means to love yourself — and what it doesn’t mean.

When you love yourself, your achievements are an expression of your being rather than a definition of your being.