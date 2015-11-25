mindbodygreen

Dismiss

What We Can Learn From The "Pre-Colonial" Diet

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

Chef Sean Sherman is making waves in the culinary world by cooking from his roots. As part of the indigenous tribe Oglala Lakota, he's spent the last few years learning about what people ate and how they cooked their food around the upper Mid-Western U.S. before European colonization.

His interest in the history of his region sparked a non-profit, a catering company, and a food truck based on the principals of eating the same whole and local foods that his ancestors would have.

While "eating like one's ancestors" is the cornerstone of the well-known paleo and locavore movements, Sean's story is more in-depth, personal, and connected to his particular environment.

Read on to learn about why indigenous American cuisine is important for both American culture and for health.

The "pre-colonial" diet

"The foundation for the cuisine is understanding the basics about what made up these Native American food systems from the past.

"Some people use the term 'pre-reservation', 'pre-colonial', or 'pre-contact' to describe this diet. From our perspective, it doesn’t mean 1492, when Europeans were first showing up. People weren’t having contact with Europeans all the way up until the mid-1800’s.

"I went back as far as I could with history books to get a sense of the migration of people and their plight after contact with Europeans and the formation of the American government.

"I had this vision of doing an all-Lakota cookbook that reached backwards and used the knowledge of wild plants, wild game, and foraging techniques that they had."

They were true stewards of the land and the edibles that were given to them.

Foraging and farming

"I started really taking the time to get to know the plants in my region and learning if they’re edible, medicinal, or workable in some way, like to make dyes or ropes. A lot of times plant groups crossed over into each of these categories. Everything had a purpose.

"The indigenous groups were really good at figuring out what to do with everything that was given to them.

"Whenever these groups were foraging, they weren’t just decimating it, they were making sure it regrew. They took care of those pieces to make sure they were going to be around.

"They were true stewards of the land and the edibles that were given to them."

Whole, local foods

"After I figured out what kinds of dishes I wanted to do, I developed a list of ingredients I could use — the food is extremely healthy on its own.

"The native people’s main crops were different varieties of corn, beans, and squash. There were also melons and sunflower seeds in my area.

"The hunting and fishing were easy to figure out — those animals are still around today.

"We removed beef, pork, and chicken from our menu. We also removed dairy, processed flours, and sugars. We use maple and birch syrup and lots of berries.

"We try to hold onto as many indigenous foods as possible, but we need certain allowances, especially for positive things, like honey or dandelion. It’s better to use them for the great food sources that they are, since they’re so high in nutrients."

It’s about keeping the food simple and wholesome.

A solution for better health

"There was no obesity, tooth decay, or type-2 diabetes among native indigenous people until they were removed from their traditional food systems and given food by the American government. They're still given a lot of cheaply processed, high sodium, high sugar, and high fat foods.

"But we can reapply the original food systems easily today.

"The food we use is wild and carefully processed. There’s nothing with chemicals or GMO’s. It’s about keeping the food simple and wholesome.

"It’s the un-modernist cuisine. It’s not over-processed or trying to make food taste like something different than what it is. It’s just using the foods of my great-grandparents’ era and bringing that back to the world today.

"It also promotes food parity among communities by popularizing these foods. In the cities, they’re opening up huge economic portals for native food producers. They’re also creating jobs for native people."

Simple dishes

"It’s about thinking about flavor, time, and place, and building menus and dishes so they reflect that. Those flavors live together.

"A typical dish is really simple, like maple-roasted sunchoke. We cut up sunshocke and toss it with sunflower oil, maple, and a pinch of salt.

"We use a lot of nut and seed oil indigenous to our region, like walnut, hazelnut, and sunflower oils. The sunflower oil is organic and available regionally, made using Dakota strains of sunflower.

"We also use animal fat — duck, turkey, bison, or goose.

"Another dish we’ll do is a simple meat stew. Recently, we slow cooked bison for 14 hours and seasoned it with water, cedar sprigs, pine needles, rose hips, maple, and salt. We let it stew and all of those flavors intermingled.

"We don’t need a ton of fat, salt, or sugar to appreciate the foods that we’re constantly eating."

Beyond North America

Globally, "people are living symbiotically with nature and the regions around them. That’s how we’re moving forward, seeing that this applies to all regions of the world."

Learn more about Chef Sherman and The Sioux Chef here.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables On The Planet, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables On The Planet, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22709/what-we-can-learn-from-the-precolonial-diet.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!