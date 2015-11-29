mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health
|
Personal Story

5 Things I Do Every Day To Look (And Feel) Young, Vibrant & Energized

Karen Azeez
Written by Karen Azeez

The world is fascinated with aging: Everyone is either trying to fight the natural, normal aging process by spending billions on creams, pills, surgery, and makeup, or we believe that illness, aches, pains, weight gain, and changes in our appearance are just inevitable aspects of aging, and we sit back and do nothing as these problems grow.

The latter is what I did throughout my 40s. A demanding job and back-to-back family crises led me to take refuge in comfort food, quit the gym, isolate a lot, and generally stop taking care of myself. I was 40 pounds overweight, was always plagued by an ache somewhere, felt tired all the time, and was stressed and depressed. But I thought this was normal.

One day, I woke up and decided I'd had enough, that it was time for a new life.

I made self-care a priority and incorporated small, gradual healthy changes into my everyday life. I lost 35 pounds, my pain disappeared, and today, I’m happier than ever and I feel like the Energizer Bunny.

After rebooting my body and working as a health coach, I’ve come to realized there are five simple things I need to do each day to stay feeling young, vibrant, and energetic and looking my best. Here are the things that work for me; I hope they can keep you feeling the same way:

1. I eat well.

Even though I consider myself a healthy eater, I continually find ways to tweak my diet to prevent age-related weight gain and even shed those middle-aged pounds. The key is finding a healthy way of eating that works for me all the time, whether I’m busy, traveling, or spending the holidays with family.

First and foremost, I don’t skip meals. I try to prepare most meals at home, and I make sure to eat antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. Including lots of vitamins C, E, and A, and minerals like zinc and selenium in my diet keeps my skin looker younger by building collagen and staving off premature sagging and wrinkles. I also feed my skin essential fatty acids via salmon, nuts, and seeds to stay plump and youthful.

Eating well not only helps keep those extra pounds off, but it also alleviates achy muscles, tendons, and joints that come from carrying extra weight and getting older.

Article continues below

2. I exercise.

Another way I prevent age-related weight gain is by cranking up my slowing metabolism through exercise. Weight-bearing exercises like strength training and yoga build a more muscular body that requires more energy. And cardio — walking, running, or swimming — burns more calories than being at rest.

Exercise also improves circulation, a crucial component of healthy skin. Plus, regular movement builds sturdier bones, which can fend off sprains and breaks, a common pitfall of aging.

3. I drink at least 70 ounces of water a day.

Staying hydrated is perhaps the simplest — but most powerful — thing you can do to fight aging skin. Water allows the smooth flow of nutrients into the cells and keeps them plump and full, meaning your skin will look firmer and clearer. Lack of hydration will cause your skin to be dry, tight, flaky, less resilient, and more prone to wrinkling.

Water also boosts energy levels, so if you’re feeling slow in the afternoon, drink a large glass of water and see how you feel after 20 minutes. In my experience, a big glass of water will perk me up without needing to resort to caffeine.

Article continues below

4. I manage stress.

Middle-aged weight gain is often the result of stress eating. But stress can also appear on our faces in the form of frown and worry lines. Learning and practicing stress management techniques like meditation and breathing helps. But what works even better is reducing stress, which is why I continue to avoid unhealthy relationships, say no when I’m overwhelmed, and ask for help when I need it.

5. I sleep soundly.

Perhaps the most important thing we can do to keep our bodies and skin young is something we don’t even need to be awake for!

Remember your mom talking about beauty sleep? Well, she was right! Getting enough sleep is necessary for the repair and growth process of every tissue in our bodies, especially our skin. We all need seven to nine hours of restful sleep for our bodies to complete these essential processes, so I limit my caffeine intake, keep my bedroom quiet, dark, and clutter-free, and get to bed at a decent (and consistent) hour to let nature do its work.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Karen Azeez
Karen Azeez
Karen Azeez is a health coach, wellness expert and freelance writer living in NYC. Karen helps busy men and women incorporate simple lifestyle changes into their daily routines to...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22663/5-things-i-do-every-day-to-look-and-feel-young-vibrant-energized.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!