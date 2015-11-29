5 Things I Do Every Day To Look (And Feel) Young, Vibrant & Energized

The world is fascinated with aging: Everyone is either trying to fight the natural, normal aging process by spending billions on creams, pills, surgery, and makeup, or we believe that illness, aches, pains, weight gain, and changes in our appearance are just inevitable aspects of aging, and we sit back and do nothing as these problems grow.

The latter is what I did throughout my 40s. A demanding job and back-to-back family crises led me to take refuge in comfort food, quit the gym, isolate a lot, and generally stop taking care of myself. I was 40 pounds overweight, was always plagued by an ache somewhere, felt tired all the time, and was stressed and depressed. But I thought this was normal.

One day, I woke up and decided I'd had enough, that it was time for a new life.

I made self-care a priority and incorporated small, gradual healthy changes into my everyday life. I lost 35 pounds, my pain disappeared, and today, I’m happier than ever and I feel like the Energizer Bunny.

After rebooting my body and working as a health coach, I’ve come to realized there are five simple things I need to do each day to stay feeling young, vibrant, and energetic and looking my best. Here are the things that work for me; I hope they can keep you feeling the same way: