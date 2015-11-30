What Circular Dating Is + Why It's The Secret To Finding The One

Say you think you’ve found “the one.” You're attracted, you enjoy each other's company, you’re compatible, and you even like each other’s quirks. You should stop dating other men, right? Wrong.

Getting serious with someone too quickly can blind you to potential problems in the relationship while closing off other options that might be better for you. And devoting all your time and attention to any one man before you have the relationship you want can actually slow the process down.

This is because men approach commitment differently than women do. It's easy for us to imagine the wedding dress and to scribble his last name next to ours. But men normally take a bit of time to come to a conclusion about where a relationship is headed. Remember, he has to "fall" in love with you.

The best way to help him do that — and make sure you take the time YOU need to make a sound decision about him — is to keep dating other men. I call this “Circular Dating.” You keep your rotation of men going while staying grounded and centered.

When a man can't take you for granted because he sees you're keeping busy and not putting all your hopes in him, it motivates him to move closer to you. It creates the need for him to "win" you all to himself. That's when he'll ask you for commitment.