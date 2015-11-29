A Nutritionist's Guide To ACTUALLY Planning Your Meals For The Week

Step 3: On Sunday, set aside two to three hours to prep and cook your mains and snacks, and enlist some help for the time consuming tasks like chopping, if you can. I usually put on a health podcast or watch Netflix to make the time go by more quickly. Remember that with anything new, the first time is the slowest, and it only gets faster with practice!

Helpful hint: The most efficient way to cook is actually to plan out the order you are going to make things. I always start with the items that need to be cooked for the longest or at the highest temperature and get them going.

For example, I know that the roasted veggies for the Dino Bowl and the salmon require the same temperature, so I’d prep both of those first. While those are cooking, I would prep the burgers and the egg muffins, which also require the same temperature. If there are ever items that require the same cooking temperature, always try to do them at the same time in the oven. While those are cooking, I would then start prepping the items that don’t need cooking, like the salads and sauce for the Dino bowl.

You will likely be making breakfast the morning of, so I always choose quick recipes like a smoothie or oatmeal.

Step 4: If you really want to save time during the week, you can invest in some extra Tupperware (glass, not plastic) and have your lunch portions ready to go. Otherwise, just pack your lunches each morning.

Helpful hint: To save time, you can cut some corners in terms of snacks. One way to do so is to grab a healthy protein bar at the health food store, or another way is to do simple combinations like veggies and hummus, or a piece of fruit with a handful of nuts or seeds.

You can, of course, choose when you eat each meal, but here’s how it could work: