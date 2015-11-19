mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

5 Ab Exercises That Are More Effective Than Crunches

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She has her bachelor’s in international affairs and communication from Lewis and Clark College and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

You probably know by now that if you're doing crunches to work your abs, you're not getting the most out of your core routine. After all, crunches only work a very small portion of your abdominal muscles. By doing crunches and crunches alone, you're missing out on working your entire core.

So rather than wasting your time doing hundreds of crunches in a row, grab a medicine ball and give these waist-slimming exercises a try:

1. Side Plank Crunches

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

Work your obliques with this fun side-plank variation! To do it, get into a side-plank position with one foot on top of the other, squeezing your abs and butt as you do so. Bend your top arm, then bring your top knee toward your top arm in a side crunch. Return to the starting position and repeat. Make sure to switch sides!

Try it: Do three rounds of 10 reps per side.

Article continues below

2. Medicine Ball Twists

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

Feel the burn with this Russian twist variation using a medicine ball! Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor while holding a medicine ball to your chest. Raise your body up so that your torso is at about a 45-degree angle from the floor. Bring the medicine ball to one side, touching the floor if possible and twisting as far as you can. Repeat on the opposite side, picking up speed as you do so.

Try it: Do two to three rounds of 20-30 reps per side or add them to your regular HIIT workout.

3. Medicine Ball Jackknives

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

Medicine ball jackknives are a crazy effective exercise for building core strength fast. To do them, lie down with your legs straight while holding a medicine ball above your head. Keeping your legs as straight as possible, lift your legs and bring the medicine ball toward them at the same time. Lower down with control, and repeat.

If these are too tough for you at first, bend your knees toward your chest rather than keeping your legs straight as you do them.

Try it: Do three rounds of 10-15 repetitions per side and feel your abs burn.

Article continues below

4. Mountain Climber Crosses

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

Mountain climber crosses are a twisting version of the classic mountain climber exercise and will work your entire core and even your shoulder muscles as you do them. Start in a plank position with your shoulders directly above your hands and tighten your core, then bring one knee across your chest toward your opposite hand. Return it to the starting position and repeat with the other knee. Keep your core tight and try to go as fast you can!

Try it: Do three rounds of 50 or add them as part of a HIIT workout or between sets.

5. Split Leg V-Ups

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

Split leg V-ups are another super-effective body-weight exercise that will get your abs much stronger than crunches will. To do them, lie on your back with your arms straight above your head. Pull your belly button toward the floor, then raise your right leg as you reach both arms toward your right foot at the same time, then lower back down. Repeat on the left side.

Try it: Do three rounds of 10 total (that's 10 per side!).

Related read: The 3 Best Exercises To Get In Total Body Shape

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22612/5-ab-exercises-that-are-more-effective-than-crunches.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!