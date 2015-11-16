What Your Body Shape Says About Your Eating Habits

A new study out of Drexel University found that a woman's body type may be indicative of her binge eating habits.

The study, which followed more than 300 college females over the course of two years, concluded that women with apple-shaped bodies were more likely to experience patterns of uncontrollable overeating.

Someone with an apple-shaped body typically stores more fat in her stomach region, while someone with a pear-shaped body carries it in her legs and hips.