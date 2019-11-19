Can Veganism Lead To Eating Disorders? A Nutritionist Weighs In

By now you've probably heard about Jordan Younger, The Balanced Blonde blogger (formerly, The Blonde Vegan), who quit being vegan and recently published a book detailing why she ultimately gave up the diet.

Younger's popular blog had highlighted her pursuit of clean, vegan eating. Unfortunately, it turned out that behind the colorful pictures, delicious-looking recipes, and smiling faces, there was actually a woman suffering from disordered eating habits.

Younger's obsession over healthy eating is called “orthorexia," and although it's not officially designated an eating disorder by the American Psychological Association, it shares many similarities with other obsessive disorders. For Younger, it included extreme juice cleanses, calorie restrictions, and avoiding an increasingly long list of foods.

After her health began declining — she stopped getting her period, her hair started to thin, and her weight dropped to 105 pounds — Younger knew she had to make a change. So she began to reintroduce meat and other non-vegan foods back into her diet, and rebranded herself as "The Balanced Blonde."

Younger says she's happier today, but there's been a lot of controversy over her decision. Many of her loyal followers criticized her choice, while others started coming out with similar stories about their reasons for quitting veganism.

Which leaves many people wondering: Is following a vegan diet an unhealthy choice?

As a nutritionist and a vegan myself, I think it's important for us to talk about the right reasons to pursue a vegan diet, how it can sometimes tie into eating disorders, and what every vegan needs to do to stay healthy.