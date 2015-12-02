A Guided Visualization To Help You Overcome Anxiety & Panic Attacks

My panic attacks started in my early 20s, and for years, I was unable to heal my chronic anxiety.

As a child, I always felt like I had a heightened sense of sensitivity and empathy. Growing up, I could pick up on other people’s feelings — the anger of a teacher or the despair of a student being bullied. The world seemed like a scary and unpredictable place, and being hypersensitive made me feel especially vulnerable.

I kept trying to push anxiety away in an attempt to be “normal.” My greatest fear was having a panic attack in public, and despite my attempts to remain calm, I would sometimes have to run out of the movie theater or the mall because I was panicking.

My life got smaller and smaller as I hid and made excuses to stay home. It wasn’t until I began working to develop my intuition that I found workable practices that could help ease my anxiety. Tired of perceiving my sensitivity as a weakness, I wanted to see if I could use it to help others, which led me to seek training as a psychic.

By taking this journey into my intuitive side, I learned to listen to my feelings instead of ignoring or second-guessing them. I came to realize that feelings are just energies vibrating at different frequencies, and anxiety was a frequency that I could learn to recognize and shift.

Here are the three spiritual practices that have helped me control my panic and anxiety.