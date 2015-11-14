The 60-Day Reset Diet That Cleared My Skin, Boosted My Energy & Changed My Life

As a functional medicine practitioner, my job is to uncover the root issues of chronic health problems and coach my patients into well-being.

But as many other health professionals will tell you, it's easy to put yourself on the back burner and forget about taking care of your own health.

Practicing what I teach, I've always eaten healthy, but that wasn't enough. With 60-plus-hour workweeks and a family to take care of at home, I felt increasingly drained of energy and just not like myself.

I have MTHFR genetic mutations, which contributed to years of autoimmune spectrum digestive and skin problems. With my stress level shooting up and adrenal fatigue creeping into my life, I had to do something more.

So I decided to reset my health with an autoimmune elimination diet. I've seen autoimmune protocols do wonders in thousands of my patients' lives over the years, and I wanted to see what it could do for me.

After 60 days, I found I had increased energy, fewer digestive issues, and also uncovered hidden food intolerances that I'll be mindful of in the future.

I recommend everyone try this elimination diet — whether you have inflammatory or autoimmune conditions, food intolerances, digestive or skin issues, or just want to feel your very best.

Here's what I did: