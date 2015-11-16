8 Important Qualities Of The "Right" Job

If you absolutely love your job, then you are likely aware of that fact. If you are miserable at your job, then you're probably aware of that, too.

But what about if you're somewhere in the middle?

You enjoy your job but wonder whether you should start looking for something even better. This is a tough decision, and one that most of us will inevitably struggle with at some point during our careers. There is no magic formula to tell you the answer, because we each have different goals and values.

This list of some of the most important job qualities can serve as a rough starting point to evaluate how well your job matches up to your standards: