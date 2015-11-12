5 Rules I Followed To Lose 145 Pounds + Keep It Off

Growing up I was always a skinny kid and I assumed I would stay that way. Turns out that as an adult, sitting on your butt at work all day, while eating nothing but refined foods and sugary drinks doesn’t lend itself well to staying thin. By the time 2006 rolled around, I was 315 pounds and was still trying to convince myself that the dryer in my apartment building had been shrinking my clothes.

I spent a lot of money trying diet after diet over a period of about 10 years. At that time, if you told me that standing on my head and barking like a dog would help me lose weight, I would have tried it.

After failing over and over again, finally at age 35, I decided that was enough. I realized it was time to lose weight, but more importantly I was ready to do it the right way. I hired a personal trainer, started working out, and changed the way I ate. It took me about three years to lose 145 pounds. I struggled throughout the process, but finally learned how to start making better choices.