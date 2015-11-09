How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes

I've gone almost a year without buying a new item of clothing — albeit unintentionally.

I’m not on some shopping hiatus as part of a New Year's resolution or a challenge to save money. I’ve subconsciously chosen to shop secondhand because I’ve found every item on my list this year by rummaging through thrift shops.

I prefer buying secondhand clothing because it's a more environmentally friendly way to shop. On average, every American tosses 82 pounds of textiles a year. These fabrics ultimately end up in landfills, where they are left to decompose. Certain fabrics — your Nylons, rayons, polyesters, and other synthetic materials — are essentially plastics and can take decades to break down. As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and hemp.

Though secondhand shopping may seem tricky, it isn’t as difficult as you'd think. The first time I stepped into a Goodwill store was to find furniture three years ago and I ended up stumbling across a pair of boyfriend jeans that I still wear frequently.

The trick to curating a closet you love with secondhand items is flexibility. You may not find the exact item you're looking for right away, but you will find something similar. Next time you're on the hunt for a new outfit, throw on some comfortable clothes and check out a secondhand store using these five tips: