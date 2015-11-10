A $7 Dinner ... With Ingredients All From Trader Joe's

Preparation

1. Heat oven to 425°F. Drizzle a baking sheet with olive oil and arrange butternut squash pieces on it. Sprinkle with salt and bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, coat the bottom of a large pan with olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add garlic and Brussels sprouts, and season with salt. Cook, stirring, for 4-5 minutes until wilted and with just a little bit of crunch left. Remove from pan and portion into 2 bowls.

3. Wilt spinach in the same pan with a sprinkle of salt, about 1 minute. Set aside with Brussels sprouts in the 2 bowls. Add a bit more olive oil to the pan, heat, and add lentils, salt, and pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

4. To make the salad dressing, combine all ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake to combine.

5. When the butternut squash is cooked through, assemble bowls by arranging squash, beets, and lentils on top of the wilted Brussels sprouts and spinach. Drizzle with dressing, and sprinkle with slivered almonds.

Photo courtesy of the author