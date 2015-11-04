The #1 Health Myth You Still Believe About Red Wine ... But Shouldn't

Unfortunately, that logic just doesn't work. The reality is that consuming wine in all but the most moderate doses (that's one glass a day for women, and two for men) will most likely increase the risk of dementia.

And while the data suggests that small amounts of alcohol do offer some protection to the heart, wine is statistically no more protective than any other alcohol.

What Actually Happens In Your Body When You Drink Wine

So how could consuming too much alcohol be linked to dementia? That's due to a number of factors, including the inflammatory effects, the sugar load, and the toxin demands on the liver.

In fact, as a doctor of internal medicine, I show my patients a picture of a wineglass full of sugar and tell them to imagine this every time they look at a third glass of wine (or beer or liquor). Of course, there isn’t that much sugar in wine, but from a health perspective, that drink is a glass of inflammation.

Here's how it works: The first inflammatory effect is on the microflora of the gut, where excessive alcohol consumption causes an increase in lipopolysaccharide (LPS), which mimics infection and triggers an immune response. Excessive LPS also hobbles the communication between organs, exacerbating the effect of alcohol on other parts of the body and ultimately increasing the permeability of the gut, as well as the permeability of the blood brain barrier — an emerging factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

The second inflammatory effect of consuming too much wine is when it reaches the intestine and is absorbed as nutrition for processing by the liver. This is where healthy carbohydrates are transformed into glycogen by the liver’s packaging department and then stored or sent to the muscles for storage to be burned as needed.